Investing action plan for BHP Group (BHP) And Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares are -30.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.66% or $2.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.13% and -17.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Argus recommended the BHP stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 03, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $37.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.09. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 14.04.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), on the other hand, is trading around $52.67 with a market cap of $6.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $132.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Wynn Resorts Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 318,649 shares. Insider sales totaled 87,429 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.47M shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.70% with a share float percentage of 96.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wynn Resorts Limited having a total of 670 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.02 million shares worth more than $1.81 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.4 billion and represent 9.35% of shares outstanding.