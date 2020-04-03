Investing action plan for Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) And Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) shares are -74.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.49% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -74.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.55% and -70.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, Tudor Pickering recommended the PDS stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 19, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the PDS stock is a “Strong Sell. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.44. The forecasts give the Precision Drilling Corporation stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.28. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.5% or -25.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.30% in the current quarter to -$0.05, up from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.23, up 11.20% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.01 for the next year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), on the other hand, is trading around $31.22 with a market cap of $4.63B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Apartment Investment and Management Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 72,147 shares. Insider sales totaled 192,958 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.25M shares after the latest sales, with -5.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 147.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apartment Investment and Management Company having a total of 544 institutions that hold shares in the company.