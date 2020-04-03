Investing action plan for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) And The Unilever Group (UN)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) shares are -41.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.46% or -$0.29 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.49% and -27.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the SHO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 30, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the SHO stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.67. The forecasts give the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.07% or -1.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.13, down -12.70% from $0.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.32 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 661,882 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 222,645. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 610,042 and 222,645 in purchases and sales respectively.

Arabia John V, a President & CEO at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $434595.0 at $8.69 per share on Mar 31. The Director had earlier bought another 17,942 SHO shares valued at $150004.0 on Mar 31. The shares were bought at $8.36 per share. PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Director) bought 12,500 shares at $6.72 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $83980.0 while PASQUALE DOUGLAS M, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 16 for $39173.0 with each share fetching $7.83.

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN), on the other hand, is trading around $48.53 with a market cap of $127.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.50% with a share float percentage of 1.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Unilever Group having a total of 724 institutions that hold shares in the company.