Investing action plan for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) And Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares are -83.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.61% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -82.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -45.63% and -77.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2018, Goldman recommended the WPG stock is a Sell, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on January 15, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 4.00 to suggest that the WPG stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.50. The forecasts give the Washington Prime Group Inc. stock a price target range of $3.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.86% or 82.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 80.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,140,822 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,661. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 709,818 and 7,877 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAIKIN ROBERT J, a Director at the company, bought 46,700 shares worth $106943.0 at $2.29 per share on Mar 06. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 46,500 WPG shares valued at $100440.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $2.16 per share. LAIKIN ROBERT J (Director) bought 50,000 shares at $2.59 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $129350.0 while LAIKIN ROBERT J, (Director) bought 75,000 shares on Mar 04 for $191250.0 with each share fetching $2.55.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), on the other hand, is trading around $8.22 with a market cap of $3.95B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Invesco Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 1,101,784 shares. Insider sales totaled 391,583 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.67M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.60% with a share float percentage of 370.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invesco Ltd. having a total of 774 institutions that hold shares in the company.