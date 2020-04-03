Investors have great interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) shares are -29.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.08% or $0.62 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +36.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.41% down YTD and -29.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.03% and -24.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Raymond James recommended the ELAN stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on April 02, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the ELAN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.40. The forecasts give the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock a price target range of $38.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.34% or 13.46%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.24, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.08, up 1.00% from $1.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 449,752 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 113,544. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 245,018 and 56,459 in purchases and sales respectively.

Harrington Michael J, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $95360.0 at $23.84 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 12,000 ELAN shares valued at $263640.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $21.97 per share. BILBREY JOHN P (Director) bought 3,000 shares at $25.15 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $75450.0 while Anand Kapila K, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Mar 04 for $26860.0 with each share fetching $26.86.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.74 with a market cap of $19.98M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 86.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CTXR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $130000.0. This represented a 97.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.45 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.15 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.22 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $24.98 million from $28.99 million over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.11 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.29M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 39.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 19.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company.