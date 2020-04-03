Investors have great interest in National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN), Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) shares are -49.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.29% or -$0.93 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -47.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.09% and -50.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 10, 2019, Jefferies recommended the NNN stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 27, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NNN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.08. The forecasts give the National Retail Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $71.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.52% or 14.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.80% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.67, up 5.00% from $1.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 358,069 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 173,663. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 234,154 and 116,928 in purchases and sales respectively.

COSLER STEVEN D, a Director at the company, bought 300 shares worth $5850.0 at $19.50 per share on Mar 25. The Director had earlier bought another 111 NNN shares valued at $2247.0 on Mar 26. The shares were bought at $20.24 per share. COSLER STEVEN D (Director) bought 2,196 shares at $19.18 per share on Mar 24 for a total of $42119.0 while COSLER STEVEN D, (Director) bought 1,069 shares on Mar 23 for $18967.0 with each share fetching $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR), on the other hand, is trading around $4.28 with a market cap of $450.38M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 220,164 shares. Insider sales totaled 919,993 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7M shares after the latest sales, with 10.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.10% with a share float percentage of 104.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arbor Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.58 million shares worth more than $65.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the investment firm holding over 3.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.95 million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.