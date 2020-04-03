Investors have great interest in Netflix Inc. (NFLX), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are 14.37% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.65% or $6.0 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 12.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.95% and -3.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the NFLX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Bernstein had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on April 01, 2020. 41 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NFLX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 41 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $370.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $366.74. The forecasts give the Netflix Inc. stock a price target range of $487.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $173.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.01% or -113.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.56, down from the $0.85 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.42, up 27.90% from $2.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.81 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 152 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 917,524 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,902,580. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 395,285 and 1,143,285 in purchases and sales respectively.

HASTINGS REED, a CEO at the company, sold 77,777 shares worth $30.2 million at $388.26 per share on Feb 19. The CEO had earlier sold another 57,197 NFLX shares valued at $20.35 million on Mar 23. The shares were sold at $355.77 per share. HOAG JAY C (Director) sold 1,894 shares at $371.75 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $704092.0 while HASTINGS REED, (CEO) sold 83,692 shares on Jan 21 for $28.17 million with each share fetching $336.61.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), on the other hand, is trading around $12.20 with a market cap of $3.76B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Graphic Packaging Holding Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 568,599 shares. Insider sales totaled 248,918 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 81.11M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 287.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Graphic Packaging Holding Company having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.