Investors have great interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares are -23.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.38% or -$0.63 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.53% and 25.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, BTIG Research recommended the NAT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a In-line on October 18, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NAT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.08. The forecasts give the Nordic American Tankers Limited stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.13% or -25.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -55.00% in the current quarter to $0.26, up from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.9, up 85.40% from -$0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.89 for the next year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), on the other hand, is trading around $31.50 with a market cap of $18.47B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.24 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Southwest Airlines Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 541,787 shares. Insider sales totaled 242,148 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.58M shares after the latest sales, with 114.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.20% with a share float percentage of 515.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwest Airlines Co. having a total of 1,150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 73.65 million shares worth more than $3.82 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 13.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 53.65 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.78 billion and represent 9.88% of shares outstanding.