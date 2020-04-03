Investors have great interest in Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN), OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) shares are -71.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.87% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -71.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -47.89% and -66.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 01, 2017, Piper Jaffray recommended the OCN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BTIG Research had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on November 30, 2018. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the OCN stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.00. The forecasts give the Ocwen Financial Corporation stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.5% or 80.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 766.70% in the current quarter to -$0.19, up from the -$0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.24, down -3.80% from -$1.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,958,635 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 329,098. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 571,084 and 157,776 in purchases and sales respectively.

Busquet Jacques J, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $22000.0 at $1.10 per share on Mar 06. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 13,888 OCN shares valued at $15138.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $1.09 per share. Messina Glen A. (President & CEO) bought 56,300 shares at $1.10 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $61930.0 while ZELENY DENNIS, (EVP & Chief Admin Officer) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 05 for $5350.0 with each share fetching $1.07.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF), on the other hand, is trading around $16.87 with a market cap of $2.32B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at OneMain Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 160,511 shares. Insider sales totaled 62,995 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.97M shares after the latest sales, with 4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.10% with a share float percentage of 131.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OneMain Holdings Inc. having a total of 390 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 43.58 million shares worth more than $1.84 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 32.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 12.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $509.62 million and represent 8.88% of shares outstanding.