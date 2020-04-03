ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is attracting new Institutional Money

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) is -74.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $16.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The IO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 67.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.25, the stock is 36.28% and -34.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.19 million and changing 93.97% at the moment leaves the stock -69.11% off its SMA200. IO registered -85.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6363 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.7049.

The stock witnessed a -29.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.09%, and is 74.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.95% over the week and 27.67% over the month.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) has around 519 employees, a market worth around $30.96M and $174.70M in sales. and $174.70M in sales Profit margin for the company is -27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.12% and -86.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.40%).

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ION Geophysical Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.75 with sales reaching $39.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in ION Geophysical Corporation (IO), with 4.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.95% while institutional investors hold 73.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.76M, and float is at 9.96M with Short Float at 7.43%. Institutions hold 51.15% of the Float.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAPEYRE JAMES M JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAPEYRE JAMES M JR bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $174850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 417773.0 shares.

ION Geophysical Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Usher Christopher Theron (President & CEO) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $4.43 per share for $48675.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 282323.0 shares of the IO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, MORRISON MICHAEL L (EVP & CFO (Interim)) acquired 1,163 shares at an average price of $4.30 for $5001.0. The insider now directly holds 11,139 shares of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO).

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) that is trading -66.74% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.38% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 619050.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.82.