Is CIT Group Inc. (CIT) a good stock to buy now?

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is -67.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.02 and a high of $54.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $14.87, the stock is -26.57% and -57.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -65.66% off its SMA200. CIT registered -69.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.49.

The stock witnessed a -61.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.67%, and is -22.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.06% over the week and 13.97% over the month.

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) has around 3609 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $2.02B in sales. and $2.02B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.82 and Fwd P/E is 2.74. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.71% and -72.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Analyst Forecasts

CIT Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $551.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.40% in year-over-year returns.

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in CIT Group Inc. (CIT), with 19.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.38% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.14M, and float is at 95.81M with Short Float at 5.54%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.48 million shares valued at $432.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.67% of the CIT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is First Pacific Advisors, LP with 8.56 million shares valued at $390.69 million to account for 8.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.12 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $370.54 million, while Capital World Investors holds 7.68% of the shares totaling 7.53 million with a market value of $343.6 million.

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at CIT Group Inc. (CIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stamps Sheila A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stamps Sheila A bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $16.12 per share for a total of $32240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7969.0 shares.

CIT Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that SPERLING EDWARD K (EVP & Controller) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $12.88 per share for $32189.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15725.0 shares of the CIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Frank Alan L (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $12.84 for $32100.0. The insider now directly holds 26,346 shares of CIT Group Inc. (CIT).

CIT Group Inc. (CIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SLM Corporation (SLM) that is -34.35% lower over the past 12 months. Regional Management Corp. (RM) is -51.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.73% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.72.