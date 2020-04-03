Is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Getting More Institutional Investors?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) is -28.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $13.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.41, the stock is -4.89% and -12.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.89 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -64.56% off its SMA200. CBAY registered -89.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5703 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9475.

The stock witnessed a -23.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.32%, and is -9.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 10.40% over the month.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $97.78M. Distance from 52-week low is 16.53% and -89.85% from its 52-week high.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.20% this year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), with 425k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 88.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.35M, and float is at 64.64M with Short Float at 14.55%. Institutions hold 88.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.59 million shares valued at $10.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.12% of the CBAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 5.5 million shares valued at $10.78 million to account for 7.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Engine Capital Management, LP which holds 4.98 million shares representing 7.24% and valued at over $9.77 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 3.69 million with a market value of $7.23 million.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shah Sujal, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Shah Sujal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $4.30 per share for a total of $21500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 120000.0 shares.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Shah Sujal (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $5.55 per share for $17205.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 115000.0 shares of the CBAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, Shah Sujal (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,900 shares at an average price of $5.50 for $10450.0. The insider now directly holds 111,900 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY).

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 17.77% up over the past 12 months. Xencor Inc. (XNCR) is -9.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.96% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.81.