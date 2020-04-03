Is Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is -5.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.87 and a high of $121.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $100.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $122.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.72% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -14.68% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.92, the stock is 11.45% and -3.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 8.26% off its SMA200. FTNT registered 15.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $99.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.77.

The stock witnessed a -5.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.99%, and is 1.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has around 7082 employees, a market worth around $17.80B and $2.16B in sales. and $2.16B in sales Current P/E ratio is 54.46 and Fwd P/E is 32.28. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.54% and -17.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortinet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $559.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.30% in year-over-year returns.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Top Institutional Holders

906 institutions hold shares in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), with 26.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.56% while institutional investors hold 86.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 176.35M, and float is at 145.67M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 73.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.39 million shares valued at $1.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.08% of the FTNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.83 million shares valued at $1.16 billion to account for 6.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.79 million shares representing 3.36% and valued at over $618.59 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.33% of the shares totaling 5.75 million with a market value of $613.96 million.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 126 insider transactions have happened at Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whittle John, the company’s VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC. SEC filings show that Whittle John sold 2,539 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $253900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1269.0 shares.

Fortinet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Jensen Keith (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 11,184 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $109.53 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2627.0 shares of the FTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Xie Michael (VP, Engineering & CTO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $106.11 for $2.12 million. The insider now directly holds 3,598,214 shares of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -22.74% down over the past 12 months. FireEye Inc. (FEYE) is -41.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.23% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.