Is Global Payments Inc. (GPN) a good stock to buy now?

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is -28.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.54 and a high of $209.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPN stock was last observed hovering at around $133.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.42% off its average median price target of $216.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.39% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 11.1% higher than the price target low of $147.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.69, the stock is -13.34% and -27.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -23.87% off its SMA200. GPN registered -5.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $170.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $175.54.

The stock witnessed a -32.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.61%, and is -14.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 9.68% over the month.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $41.36B and $4.91B in sales. and $4.91B in sales Current P/E ratio is 55.59 and Fwd P/E is 14.56. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.83% and -37.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is a “Buy”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.65 with sales reaching $1.83B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 64.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 75.30% in year-over-year returns.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Top Institutional Holders

1,184 institutions hold shares in Global Payments Inc. (GPN), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 92.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 316.51M, and float is at 298.27M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 92.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 37.95 million shares valued at $6.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.64% of the GPN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.0 million shares valued at $4.38 billion to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.58 million shares representing 6.86% and valued at over $3.76 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 13.41 million with a market value of $2.45 billion.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Global Payments Inc. (GPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JACOBS WILLIAM I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JACOBS WILLIAM I sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $149.00 per share for a total of $89400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25388.0 shares.

Global Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that JOHNSON JOIA M (Director) bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $165.07 per share for $99042.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2947.0 shares of the GPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, SHEFFIELD DAVID M (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 586 shares at an average price of $187.47 for $109857.0. The insider now directly holds 21,853 shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -45.53% down over the past 12 months. EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) is -26.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.0% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.