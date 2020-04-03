Is there a cornucopia of returns in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) And Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) shares are -53.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.55% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -53.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.00% and -37.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the BVN stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 17, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the BVN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.88. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 49.57.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -261.50% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.43, up 15.80% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.56 for the next year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), on the other hand, is trading around $6.97 with a market cap of $859.12M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 233,584 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 971.71k shares after the latest sales, with 8.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 115.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. having a total of 353 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.2 million shares worth more than $261.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 13.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $249.34 million and represent 11.23% of shares outstanding.