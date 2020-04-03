Is there a cornucopia of returns in Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) And Nevro Corp. (NVRO)

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are -53.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.69% or -$0.25 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -54.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.54% and -36.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, Maxim Group recommended the NTNX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the NTNX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.80. The forecasts give the Nutanix Inc. stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.06% or 23.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.70% in the current quarter to -$0.62, down from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.56, up 7.10% from -$0.62 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.68 and -$0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 754,794 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 448,502. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 134,797 and 50,749 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pandey Dheeraj, a CEO and Chairman at the company, sold 7,641 shares worth $96353.0 at $12.61 per share on Mar 16. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 3,003 NTNX shares valued at $37868.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $12.61 per share. Sangster David (Chief Operating Officer) sold 11,051 shares at $12.61 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $139353.0 while Williams Duston, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 19,457 shares on Mar 16 for $245353.0 with each share fetching $12.61.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO), on the other hand, is trading around $95.27 with a market cap of $3.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $148.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Nevro Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 115,547 shares. Insider sales totaled 164,632 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 790.11k shares after the latest sales, with -3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 30.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nevro Corp. having a total of 264 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.75 million shares worth more than $322.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $320.63 million and represent 8.57% of shares outstanding.