Is there a cornucopia of returns in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) And BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) shares are -37.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.17% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.64% and -33.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 10, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the IPG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on September 24, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $14.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.90. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.87.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.00% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.82, down -0.40% from $1.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,140,612 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,142,634. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 619,155 and 538,291 in purchases and sales respectively.

KRAKOWSKY PHILIPPE, a EVP & COO at the company, sold 63,760 shares worth $1.36 million at $21.29 per share on Mar 02. The Chairman & CEO had earlier sold another 159,105 IPG shares valued at $3.38 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $21.27 per share. Bonzani Andrew (EVP, GC & Sec) sold 24,189 shares at $21.29 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $514984.0 while CARROLL CHRISTOPHER F, (SVP,Cont & CAO) sold 10,000 shares on Mar 02 for $212600.0 with each share fetching $21.26.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.99 with a market cap of $319.65M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 221,509 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.48M shares after the latest sales, with 17.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.10% with a share float percentage of 152.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.15 million shares worth more than $41.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.76 million and represent 7.10% of shares outstanding.