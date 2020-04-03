It makes sense to watch American International Group Inc. (AIG) And Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) shares are -58.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.67% or -$0.36 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.76% and -50.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Citigroup recommended the AIG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the AIG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.87. The forecasts give the American International Group Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.31% or 39.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $1.06, down from the $1.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.29, down -5.30% from $4.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.67 and $1.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 210,989 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 89,255. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 74,613 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vaughan Therese M, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $51710.0 at $51.71 per share on May 23. The EVP & CEO, Blackboard had earlier sold another 7,550 AIG shares valued at $422800.0 on Aug 13. The shares were sold at $56.00 per share.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), on the other hand, is trading around $43.24 with a market cap of $43.37B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.39 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Applied Materials Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 1,954,411 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,930,889 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.32M shares after the latest sales, with 37.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.90% with a share float percentage of 914.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Materials Inc. having a total of 1,661 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 73.5 million shares worth more than $4.49 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 69.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.22 billion and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.