It makes sense to watch Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) And Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) shares are -40.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.00% or -$2.56 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -39.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.99% and -40.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, Mizuho recommended the BXP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BXP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $82.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $144.84. The forecasts give the Boston Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $159.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $109.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.99% or 24.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.10% in the current quarter to $0.75, down from the $0.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.98, up 8.80% from $3.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $0.79. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 214,829 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 306,684. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 86,288 and 159,823 in purchases and sales respectively.

Einiger Carol B., a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $492000.0 at $123.00 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 4,000 BXP shares valued at $488000.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $122.00 per share. BURT FRANK D (SVP, CLO and Secretary) sold 3,000 shares at $135.24 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $405723.0 while LABELLE MICHAEL E, (EVP and CFO) sold 16,337 shares on Feb 25 for $2.24 million with each share fetching $137.33.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR), on the other hand, is trading around $30.82 with a market cap of $4.64B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.23 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Quanta Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 586,743 shares. Insider sales totaled 267,040 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.26M shares after the latest sales, with 84.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.40% with a share float percentage of 141.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quanta Services Inc. having a total of 640 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.17 million shares worth more than $617.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $513.61 million and represent 8.85% of shares outstanding.