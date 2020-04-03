It makes sense to watch Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) And Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are -9.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.84% or $1.11 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -13.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.02% and -13.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Needham recommended the COUP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 31, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the COUP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $132.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $141.24. The forecasts give the Coupa Software Incorporated stock a price target range of $180.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.28% or -32.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 320.00% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.33, up 25.20% from $0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 162 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 408 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,487,671 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,468,875. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 282,525 and 289,910 in purchases and sales respectively.

van Veenendaal Frank, a Director at the company, sold 375 shares worth $53100.0 at $141.60 per share on Mar 23. The Chief Customer Officer had earlier sold another 2,239 COUP shares valued at $314228.0 on Mar 24. The shares were sold at $140.34 per share. Tiscornia Anthony D (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,302 shares at $131.35 per share on Mar 23 for a total of $171019.0 while BERNSHTEYN ROBERT, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 8,665 shares on Mar 23 for $1.14 million with each share fetching $131.36.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), on the other hand, is trading around $9.41 with a market cap of $1.64B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Brandywine Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 624,013 shares. Insider sales totaled 405,894 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.61M shares after the latest sales, with 15.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 174.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brandywine Realty Trust having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company.