It makes sense to watch Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) And Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) shares are -79.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 23.56% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -79.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 27.05% and -65.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the CPG stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 25, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CPG stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.85. The forecasts give the Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock a price target range of $4.48 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.70. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.91% or -28.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1,200.00% in the current quarter to -$0.08, up from the -$0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, up 25.70% from -$0.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.02 for the next year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION), on the other hand, is trading around $25.39 with a market cap of $4.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 276 times at Zions Bancorporation National Association over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 224,381 shares. Insider sales totaled 170,852 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 238 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -200.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.73M shares after the latest sales, with 10.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 161.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zions Bancorporation National Association having a total of 718 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.9 million shares worth more than $994.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $570.3 million and represent 6.88% of shares outstanding.