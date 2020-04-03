It makes sense to watch Dominion Energy Inc. (D) And Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) shares are -14.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.62% or $1.13 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.82% down YTD and -13.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.91% and -20.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 07, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the D stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 20, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the D stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $71.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $85.33. The forecasts give the Dominion Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $96.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $69.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.98% or -2.99%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $1.13, up from the $1.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.38, up 12.00% from $4.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.81 and $1.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 211,681 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 93,261. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 156,975 and 74,244 in purchases and sales respectively.

Leopold Diane, a EVP & CEO Gas Infrastructure at the company, sold 11,500 shares worth $948505.0 at $82.48 per share on Nov 05. The EVP & CEO Gas Infrastructure had earlier sold another 1,448 D shares valued at $117410.0 on Nov 06. The shares were sold at $81.10 per share.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY), on the other hand, is trading around $52.76 with a market cap of $13.65B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $83.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BBY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.27 billion. This represented a 85.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.2 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.78 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.63 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.59 billion from $16.93 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.56 billion, significantly higher than the $2.41 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.82 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 84 times at Best Buy Co. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 4,290,705 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,704,054 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 66 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -48.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 38.22M shares after the latest sales, with -1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.70% with a share float percentage of 218.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Best Buy Co. Inc. having a total of 984 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.91 million shares worth more than $2.36 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 21.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.9 billion and represent 8.34% of shares outstanding.