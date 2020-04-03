It makes sense to watch EQT Corporation (EQT) And DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) shares are -27.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.08% or $0.59 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -23.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.36% and 29.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the EQT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 31, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the EQT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.94. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.88.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 85.70% in the current quarter to -$0.03, down from the $0.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.59, down -14.00% from $0.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.44 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 904,100 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,970. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 473,870 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Centofanti Erin R., a Former EVP, Production at the company, sold 2,970 shares worth $47609.0 at $16.03 per share on Jun 13. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 EQT shares valued at $18000.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $6.00 per share.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.52 with a market cap of $927.54M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.70% with a share float percentage of 108.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DHT Holdings Inc. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company.