It makes sense to watch Ventas Inc. (VTR) And First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) shares are -60.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.26% or $0.06 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.91% and -57.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the VTR stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Strong Buy on March 25, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the VTR stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $46.92. The forecasts give the Ventas Inc. stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.14% or -31.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -88.90% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.84, down -1.30% from $1.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 69 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 595,069 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 315,569. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 370,908 and 138,821 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cobb John D., a EVP, Chief Investment Off. at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $725378.0 at $72.54 per share on Aug 15. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 72,300 VTR shares valued at $4.49 million on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $62.09 per share. RINEY T RICHARD (EVP, Chief Admin. Off., GC) sold 29,702 shares at $70.45 per share on Jun 20 for a total of $2.09 million while CAFARO DEBRA A, (Chairman and CEO) sold 64,473 shares on Jun 19 for $4.45 million with each share fetching $69.05.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), on the other hand, is trading around $7.70 with a market cap of $2.56B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at First Horizon National Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 753,302 shares. Insider sales totaled 390,350 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.58M shares after the latest sales, with 14.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.90% with a share float percentage of 307.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Horizon National Corporation having a total of 497 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 36.41 million shares worth more than $602.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 31.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $516.46 million and represent 10.00% of shares outstanding.