Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) And Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Saying Scary Stuff?

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares are -30.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.83% or $0.13 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.66% down YTD and -29.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.12% and -19.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the LBTYK stock is a “Strong Sell. 3 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.50. The forecasts give the Liberty Global plc stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.67% or -8.86%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,326,539 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 753,014. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 227,685 and 103,064 in purchases and sales respectively.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), on the other hand, is trading around $6.17 with a market cap of $389.20M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SIG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $675.1 million. This represented a 68.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.15 billion.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.3 billion from $6.1 billion over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $419.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Signet Jewelers Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 54,735 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,084 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 783.62k shares after the latest sales, with 9.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 51.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signet Jewelers Limited having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company.