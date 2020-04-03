McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) And First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Among Headliners

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) shares are -18.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.11% or $3.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -19.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.50% and -21.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Longbow recommended the MCD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stephens had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 25, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the MCD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $161.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $213.57. The forecasts give the McDonald’s Corporation stock a price target range of $245.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $165.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.08% or 2.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.50% in the current quarter to $1.75, up from the $1.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.55, down -3.30% from $7.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $2.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 207,124 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 194,953. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 65,323 and 40,456 in purchases and sales respectively.

Henry Daniel, a EVP – Chief Info. Officer at the company, sold 3,035 shares worth $654164.0 at $215.54 per share on Feb 11. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 MCD shares valued at $192130.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $192.13 per share. DeBiase Francesca A. (EVP-Worldwide Supp Chain & Sus) sold 14,026 shares at $213.71 per share on Jan 30 for a total of $3.0 million while Hoovel Catherine A., (VP – Chief Acctg Officer) sold 2,555 shares on Jan 30 for $546770.0 with each share fetching $214.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG), on the other hand, is trading around $6.30 with a market cap of $1.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $1.03 billion from $1.0 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $7.49 million while total current assets were at $242.98 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $140.03 million, significantly higher than the $33.26 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $21.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at First Majestic Silver Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares.