Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock Plunged by -2.89 yesterday

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is -38.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.23 and a high of $40.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $233.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.71% off the consensus price target high of $326.19 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 88.47% higher than the price target low of $178.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.53, the stock is -11.72% and -25.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.09 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -38.03% off its SMA200. MOMO registered -48.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.76.

The stock witnessed a -27.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.41%, and is -10.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) has around 2147 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $2.41B in sales. and $2.41B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.99 and Fwd P/E is 6.74. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.76% and -49.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Momo Inc. (MOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momo Inc. (MOMO) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.04 with sales reaching $3.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 570.80% in year-over-year returns.

Momo Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

511 institutions hold shares in Momo Inc. (MOMO), with 8.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.30% while institutional investors hold 81.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 214.15M, and float is at 138.03M with Short Float at 5.13%. Institutions hold 78.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 13.35 million shares valued at $447.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.77% of the MOMO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.78 million shares valued at $394.68 million to account for 5.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pendal Group Ltd which holds 11.63 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $389.62 million, while Prime Capital Management Company Limited holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 5.23 million with a market value of $175.15 million.

Momo Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) that is trading -44.96% down over the past 12 months. VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) is -3.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.58% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.