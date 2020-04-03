Companies

New Big Money Means H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

By Sue Brooks

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is -46.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.29 and a high of $29.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The HRB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.67% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.29% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.56, the stock is -21.64% and -37.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing -3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -47.63% off its SMA200. HRB registered -48.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.53.

The stock witnessed a -42.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.51%, and is -20.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 12.63% over the month.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $3.16B in sales. and $3.16B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.48 and Fwd P/E is 4.06. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.25% and -57.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.40%).

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H&R Block Inc. (HRB) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H&R Block Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.6 with sales reaching $2.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.40% in year-over-year returns.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Top Institutional Holders

679 institutions hold shares in H&R Block Inc. (HRB), with 966.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 108.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 202.69M, and float is at 188.74M with Short Float at 16.64%. Institutions hold 107.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.03 million shares valued at $611.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.52% of the HRB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.65 million shares valued at $461.41 million to account for 10.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jupiter Asset Management Limited which holds 10.51 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $246.66 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 9.94 million with a market value of $233.49 million.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at H&R Block Inc. (HRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Logerwell Kellie J, the company’s VP & Chief Acct Officer. SEC filings show that Logerwell Kellie J sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $28.68 per share for a total of $86040.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4941.0 shares.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -66.74% down over the past 12 months. CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) is 2.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.89% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 34.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.78.

Companies

Investors have great interest in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), Kellogg Company (K)

Sue Brooks - 0
Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) shares are -48.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.82% or -$0.81 lower in the latest...
Read more
Companies

It makes sense to watch Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) And Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are -9.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.84% or $1.11 higher in the latest...
Read more
Companies

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: GameStop Corp. (GME), Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Andrew Francis - 0
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are -53.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.31% or -$0.4 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Vs. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE): Which Is Riskier?

News Sue Brooks - 0
Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) shares are -73.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.00% or $1.68 higher in the...
Read more

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL), Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY)

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares are -74.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.17% or $0.15 higher in the...
Read more

Recent

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) up 30.34% since start of the year

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is 11.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.12 and a high of...
Read more

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

News Andrew Francis - 0
CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) shares are -26.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.17% or -$0.8 lower in the...
Read more

Halliburton Company (HAL) makes -13.16% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is -29.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.30 and a high of...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us