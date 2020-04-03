New Big Money Means the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) is -42.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $13.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The RUBI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 47.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.70, the stock is -25.31% and -46.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing -10.98% at the moment leaves the stock -45.31% off its SMA200. RUBI registered -25.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -43.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.4789 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.7086.

The stock witnessed a -56.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.01%, and is -22.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.12% over the week and 14.11% over the month.

the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) has around 444 employees, a market worth around $261.23M and $156.40M in sales. and $156.40M in sales Fwd P/E is 13.82. Profit margin for the company is -16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.21% and -64.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

the Rubicon Project Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $37.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) Top Institutional Holders

195 institutions hold shares in the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI), with 4.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.67% while institutional investors hold 89.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.58M, and float is at 50.27M with Short Float at 8.97%. Institutions hold 81.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.48 million shares valued at $28.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.33% of the RUBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.57 million shares valued at $20.97 million to account for 4.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.39 million shares representing 4.35% and valued at over $19.53 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 3.20% of the shares totaling 1.76 million with a market value of $14.37 million.

the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ADDANTE FRANK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ADDANTE FRANK sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $5.04 per share for a total of $126000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

the Rubicon Project Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that ADDANTE FRANK (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $11.70 per share for $292500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.16 million shares of the RUBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 16, Day David (CFO) disposed off 24,547 shares at an average price of $10.41 for $255534.0. The insider now directly holds 235,873 shares of the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI).

the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TiVo Corporation (TIVO) that is trading -31.13% down over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -7.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.86% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.23.