Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) And Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Among Headliners

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) shares are -31.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.73% or $1.18 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.43% and -19.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the NTR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 26, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NTR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.28. The forecasts give the Nutrien Ltd. stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.1% or -5.81%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.19 and $1.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.04 for the next year.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO), on the other hand, is trading around $8.54 with a market cap of $541.62M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Criteo S.A. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 277,906 shares. Insider sales totaled 50,803 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.27M shares after the latest sales, with 16.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.70% with a share float percentage of 61.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Criteo S.A. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DnB Asset Management AS with over 4.9 million shares worth more than $84.9 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, DnB Asset Management AS held 7.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 3.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.93 million and represent 6.03% of shares outstanding.