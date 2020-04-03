OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) And UGI Corporation (UGI) Among Headliners

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) shares are -84.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -31.90% or -$1.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -85.11% down YTD and -84.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -44.30% and -79.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Jefferies recommended the OSW stock is a Hold, while earlier, Imperial Capital had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on January 16, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the OSW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 73.26.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.06, down from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.21, down -10.30% from $0.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 313,810 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,612,973. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 150,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAZARUS STEPHEN, a CFO and COO at the company, bought 75,000 shares worth $489750.0 at $6.53 per share on Mar 11. The Executive Chairman & Director had earlier bought another 75,000 OSW shares valued at $387750.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $5.17 per share.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), on the other hand, is trading around $26.14 with a market cap of $5.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $14.29 billion from $13.35 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $118.4 million, significantly higher than the $96.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$63.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at UGI Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 198,085 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,750 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.72M shares after the latest sales, with 14.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.70% with a share float percentage of 206.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UGI Corporation having a total of 688 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.72 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 21.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $977.95 million and represent 10.38% of shares outstanding.