Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) is attracting new Institutional Money

Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE: OI) is -42.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $20.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The OI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.91% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -36.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.84, the stock is 3.59% and -33.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing 5.88% at the moment leaves the stock -40.56% off its SMA200. OI registered -63.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.40.

The stock witnessed a -37.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.64%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.46% over the week and 15.46% over the month.

Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) has around 26500 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $6.69B in sales. and $6.69B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.04. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.89% and -65.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens-Illinois Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $1.65B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) Top Institutional Holders

319 institutions hold shares in Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 98.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 159.91M, and float is at 154.34M with Short Float at 4.81%. Institutions hold 97.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 15.22 million shares valued at $181.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the OI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.83 million shares valued at $176.98 million to account for 9.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.77 million shares representing 8.83% and valued at over $164.28 million, while First Pacific Advisors, LP holds 6.41% of the shares totaling 10.0 million with a market value of $119.26 million.

Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HELLMAN PETER S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HELLMAN PETER S bought 475 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $5.64 per share for a total of $2678.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61236.0 shares.

Owens-Illinois Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Williams Carol A (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $12.21 per share for $122110.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41207.0 shares of the OI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, HELLMAN PETER S (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $12.15 for $60766.0. The insider now directly holds 60,761 shares of Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI).