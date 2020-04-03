PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) up -80.79% since start of the year

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is -69.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $47.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDCE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.59%.

Currently trading at $7.88, the stock is -0.34% and -50.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing 25.28% at the moment leaves the stock -67.78% off its SMA200. PDCE registered -80.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.80.

The stock witnessed a -57.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.11%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.53% over the week and 26.16% over the month.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has around 540 employees, a market worth around $977.04M and $1.16B in sales. and $1.16B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.48. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.72% and -83.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDC Energy Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $408.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 54.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 203.80% in year-over-year returns.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.20% while institutional investors hold 73.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.99M, and float is at 98.92M with Short Float at 13.82%. Institutions hold 72.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.3 million shares valued at $243.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.29% of the PDCE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.38 million shares valued at $167.01 million to account for 6.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.18 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $135.54 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 4.13 million with a market value of $107.99 million.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ellis Mark E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ellis Mark E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $17.50 per share for a total of $87500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27752.0 shares.

PDC Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Ellis Mark E (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $18.50 per share for $92500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22752.0 shares of the PDCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Crisafio Anthony J (Director) disposed off 3,850 shares at an average price of $24.83 for $95596.0. The insider now directly holds 18,280 shares of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading -81.45% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.21% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.14.