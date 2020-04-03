Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) turns bullish with gain of 7.38 points

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is -50.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.62 and a high of $178.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The PXD stock was last observed hovering at around $67.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.38% off its average median price target of $101.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.15% off the consensus price target high of $222.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -19.29% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.15, the stock is 5.75% and -31.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.88 million and changing 10.89% at the moment leaves the stock -41.72% off its SMA200. PXD registered -48.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -37.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.24.

The stock witnessed a -39.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.67%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.95% over the week and 12.99% over the month.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has around 3149 employees, a market worth around $13.49B and $9.67B in sales. and $9.67B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.62 and Fwd P/E is 10.84. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.57% and -57.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is a “Buy”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.73 with sales reaching $1.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Top Institutional Holders

1,054 institutions hold shares in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 91.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 179.45M, and float is at 164.14M with Short Float at 3.06%. Institutions hold 90.49% of the Float.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THOMPSON J KENNETH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that THOMPSON J KENNETH bought 825 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $102.94 per share for a total of $84929.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2075.0 shares.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that THOMPSON J KENNETH (Director) bought a total of 175 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $102.73 per share for $17978.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13199.0 shares of the PXD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, KLEINMAN MARK H (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 1,750 shares at an average price of $147.49 for $258108.0. The insider now directly holds 21,283 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD).

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -85.81% down over the past 12 months. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is -59.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.06% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.