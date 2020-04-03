Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) stock Plunged by -5.90 yesterday

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is -46.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.77 and a high of $88.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLNT stock was last observed hovering at around $42.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.5% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.16% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 15.23% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.84, the stock is -16.14% and -40.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing -5.90% at the moment leaves the stock -42.54% off its SMA200. PLNT registered -44.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.72.

The stock witnessed a -42.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.94%, and is -23.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.94% over the week and 16.24% over the month.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has around 1464 employees, a market worth around $3.58B and $688.80M in sales. and $688.80M in sales Current P/E ratio is 28.32 and Fwd P/E is 17.57. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.61% and -55.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Planet Fitness Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $160.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Top Institutional Holders

423 institutions hold shares in Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT), with 139.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 104.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.79M, and float is at 77.75M with Short Float at 8.91%. Institutions hold 104.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.34 million shares valued at $622.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.44% of the PLNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.74 million shares valued at $428.34 million to account for 7.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.12 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $382.03 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.38% of the shares totaling 4.3 million with a market value of $320.81 million.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miller Craig Jeffrey, the company’s Chief Digital & Information Of. SEC filings show that Miller Craig Jeffrey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $53.18 per share for a total of $106350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7580.0 shares.

Planet Fitness Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Rondeau Christopher (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $50.67 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68604.0 shares of the PLNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, LIVELY DORVIN D (President) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $49.93 for $499284.0. The insider now directly holds 44,007 shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT).

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT): Who are the competitors?

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) is -89.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company's stock has risen 37.81% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.84.