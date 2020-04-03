Positives for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) as stock loss in recent trading

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) is -16.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.17 and a high of $160.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The AYX stock was last observed hovering at around $88.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.06% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.29% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 5.11% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.50, the stock is -17.84% and -33.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing -5.71% at the moment leaves the stock -28.02% off its SMA200. AYX registered -1.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.63.

The stock witnessed a -42.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.48%, and is -17.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.57% over the week and 12.30% over the month.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has around 817 employees, a market worth around $5.91B and $417.90M in sales. and $417.90M in sales Current P/E ratio is 283.05 and Fwd P/E is 63.84. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.08% and -47.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Analyst Forecasts

Alteryx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $106.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.40% in year-over-year returns.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Top Institutional Holders

256 institutions hold shares in Alteryx Inc. (AYX), with 923.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 117.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.81M, and float is at 51.30M with Short Float at 14.77%. Institutions hold 115.86% of the Float.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Insider Activity

A total of 183 insider transactions have happened at Alteryx Inc. (AYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 128 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Robert Scott, the company’s Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Jones Robert Scott sold 1,138 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $88.70 per share for a total of $100941.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39613.0 shares.

Alteryx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Jones Robert Scott (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 4,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $93.58 per share for $389948.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39613.0 shares of the AYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Lal Christopher M (CLO & Corp. Secretary) disposed off 1,460 shares at an average price of $100.96 for $147402.0. The insider now directly holds 23,697 shares of Alteryx Inc. (AYX).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -10.76% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -31.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.62% from the last report on Apr 29, 2019 to stand at a total of 5.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.6.