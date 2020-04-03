Positives for Amphenol Corporation (APH) as stock loss in recent trading

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is -36.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.05 and a high of $110.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The APH stock was last observed hovering at around $69.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76%.

Currently trading at $68.76, the stock is -10.56% and -24.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.3 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -28.64% off its SMA200. APH registered -31.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.26.

The stock witnessed a -29.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.05%, and is -13.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) has around 74000 employees, a market worth around $21.85B and $8.23B in sales. and $8.23B in sales Current P/E ratio is 18.33 and Fwd P/E is 17.29. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.06% and -37.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amphenol Corporation (APH) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amphenol Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $1.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Top Institutional Holders

1,030 institutions hold shares in Amphenol Corporation (APH), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 98.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 317.77M, and float is at 296.55M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 97.82% of the Float.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Amphenol Corporation (APH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silverman David M, the company’s Senior VP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Silverman David M sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $105.01 per share for a total of $945118.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Amphenol Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Silverman David M (Senior VP, Human Resources) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $103.56 per share for $932014.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the APH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Clark Stanley L (Director) disposed off 4,860 shares at an average price of $102.95 for $500337.0. The insider now directly holds 23,877 shares of Amphenol Corporation (APH).

Amphenol Corporation (APH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading -50.11% down over the past 12 months. Belden Inc. (BDC) is -37.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.07% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.45.