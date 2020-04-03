Positives for Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) as stock gains in recent trading

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) is -84.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $8.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPOR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $0.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.24% off the consensus price target high of $6.95 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -88.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is -31.71% and -54.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing 15.83% at the moment leaves the stock -81.99% off its SMA200. GPOR registered -93.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8417 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1622.

The stock witnessed a -26.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.58%, and is -18.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.14% over the week and 60.59% over the month.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) has around 298 employees, a market worth around $81.03M and $1.35B in sales. and $1.35B in sales Distance from 52-week low is 34.20% and -94.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.00%).

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) is a “Underweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $241.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -608.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.70% in year-over-year returns.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Top Institutional Holders

269 institutions hold shares in Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), with 16.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.50% while institutional investors hold 120.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.52M, and float is at 142.93M with Short Float at 27.66%. Institutions hold 107.97% of the Float.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wood David M., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Wood David M. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $2.44 per share for a total of $97600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.01 million shares.

Gulfport Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Craine Patrick K. (General Counsel and Corp. Sec.) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $2.42 per share for $36300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 227265.0 shares of the GPOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, HICKS QUENTIN R (EVP & CFO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $2.38 for $35700.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR).

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) that is trading -70.94% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -50.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.84% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 34.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.1.