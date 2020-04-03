QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Vs. Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): Updated Outlook

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) shares are -93.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.14% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -93.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.55% and -86.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Stephens recommended the QEP stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 31, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.70. The forecasts give the QEP Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 95.17% or 61.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 850.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.45, down -35.70% from -$0.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,359,189 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 442,592. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,089,449 and 82,711 in purchases and sales respectively.

TRICE DAVID A, a Director at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $25485.0 at $1.70 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 30,000 QEP shares valued at $18000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $0.60 per share. TRICE DAVID A (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $2.07 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $41400.0 while TRICE DAVID A, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 03 for $20300.0 with each share fetching $2.03.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), on the other hand, is trading around $11.71 with a market cap of $1.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Kohl’s Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 715,392 shares. Insider sales totaled 147,990 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.96M shares after the latest sales, with 46.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 153.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kohl’s Corporation having a total of 862 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.37 million shares worth more than $935.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $756.2 million and represent 9.56% of shares outstanding.