Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Vs. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Those Ticking Clocks

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) shares are -72.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.96% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -71.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.78% and -70.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 11, 2019, Susquehanna recommended the RLGY stock is a Negative, while earlier, Susquehanna had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 10, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $2.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.58. The forecasts give the Realogy Holdings Corp. stock a price target range of $13.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.59% or 67.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 122.20% in the current quarter to -$0.61, up from the -$0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.97, down -0.30% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.75 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 999,181 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 95,886. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 744,020 and 80,845 in purchases and sales respectively.

Silva Enrique, a Director at the company, bought 11,570 shares worth $99618.0 at $8.61 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 14,000 RLGY shares valued at $114380.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $8.17 per share. Helmkamp Katrina L (Pres/CEO, Cartus Corporation) bought 20,000 shares at $8.44 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $168800.0 while Schneider Ryan M., (CEO and President) bought 119,300 shares on May 08 for $999734.0 with each share fetching $8.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR), on the other hand, is trading around $25.69 with a market cap of $3.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 128,008 shares. Insider sales totaled 38,260 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.44M shares after the latest sales, with 4.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 132.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated having a total of 380 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.69 million shares worth more than $657.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $642.18 million and represent 14.29% of shares outstanding.