Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Vs. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC): Which Is Riskier?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) shares are -22.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.17% or $1.84 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.71% down YTD and -23.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.34% and -10.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Societe Generale recommended the RIO stock is a Buy, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on April 01, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the RIO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $46.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.74. The forecasts give the Rio Tinto Group stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.35% or 16.35%.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), on the other hand, is trading around $13.26 with a market cap of $2.62B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DOC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $16.52 million. This represented a 84.63% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $107.42 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $201.18 million, significantly lower than the $208.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $47.96 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at Physicians Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 361,893 shares. Insider sales totaled 182,612 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.89M shares after the latest sales, with 13.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.40% with a share float percentage of 195.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Physicians Realty Trust having a total of 396 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.32 million shares worth more than $517.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $347.57 million and represent 9.31% of shares outstanding.