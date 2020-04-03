salesforce.com inc. (CRM) And Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Saying Scary Stuff?

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are -17.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.19% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -19.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.19% and -23.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 30, 2020, Monness Crespi & Hardt recommended the CRM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wedbush had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on April 01, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $134.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $199.79. The forecasts give the salesforce.com inc. stock a price target range of $230.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $131.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.6% or -2.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.7, down from the $0.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.11, up 20.50% from $2.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $0.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 279 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1,332 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,685,382 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,982,004. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 930,847 and 1,029,272 in purchases and sales respectively.

Benioff Marc, a Chair of the Board & CEO at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $1.37 million at $136.51 per share on Apr 01. The Chair of the Board & CEO had earlier sold another 10,000 CRM shares valued at $1.33 million on Apr 02. The shares were sold at $132.84 per share. Benioff Marc (Chair of the Board & CEO) sold 10,000 shares at $147.18 per share on Mar 31 for a total of $1.47 million while Benioff Marc, (Chair of the Board & CEO) sold 10,000 shares on Mar 30 for $1.5 million with each share fetching $150.08.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK), on the other hand, is trading around $8.41 with a market cap of $1.02B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Cinemark Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 690,689 shares. Insider sales totaled 85,587 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.1M shares after the latest sales, with 7.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 105.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cinemark Holdings Inc. having a total of 470 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.16 million shares worth more than $445.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.75 million and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.