Seagate Technology plc (STX) up -4.07% since start of the year

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is -20.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.02 and a high of $64.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The STX stock was last observed hovering at around $47.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $47.58, the stock is 3.97% and -7.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -10.16% off its SMA200. STX registered -4.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.61.

The stock witnessed a -7.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.36%, and is -0.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 7.36% over the month.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) has around 40500 employees, a market worth around $12.42B and $9.96B in sales. and $9.96B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.69 and Fwd P/E is 9.12. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.94% and -25.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.20%).

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Analyst Forecasts

Seagate Technology plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $2.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.90% in year-over-year returns.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Seagate Technology plc (STX), with 155.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.34% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 260.96M, and float is at 259.20M with Short Float at 5.62%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.48 million shares valued at $1.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.37% of the STX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with 29.52 million shares valued at $1.41 billion to account for 10.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 25.86 million shares representing 9.34% and valued at over $1.24 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 8.47% of the shares totaling 23.46 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Seagate Technology plc (STX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Teh Ban Seng, the company’s SVP, Sales. SEC filings show that Teh Ban Seng sold 498 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $24900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10829.0 shares.

Seagate Technology plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that LUCZO STEPHEN J (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $47.01 per share for $235036.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 685666.0 shares of the STX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, LUCZO STEPHEN J (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $47.00 for $235000.0. The insider now directly holds 690,666 shares of Seagate Technology plc (STX).

Seagate Technology plc (STX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -21.57% down over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 29.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.62% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.06.