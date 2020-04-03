Shopify Inc. (SHOP) makes -22.60% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is -12.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.38 and a high of $593.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHOP stock was last observed hovering at around $384.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -38.37% off its average median price target of $525.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.7% off the consensus price target high of $675.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -8.22% lower than the price target low of $320.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $346.30, the stock is -14.24% and -23.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.18 million and changing -9.97% at the moment leaves the stock -7.24% off its SMA200. SHOP registered 68.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $446.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $387.44.

The stock witnessed a -32.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.08%, and is -22.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 9.14% over the month.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $42.90B and $1.58B in sales. and $1.58B in sales Fwd P/E is 447.99. Profit margin for the company is -7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.90% and -41.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $442.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.90% in year-over-year returns.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Top Institutional Holders

880 institutions hold shares in Shopify Inc. (SHOP), with 391.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 73.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.89M, and float is at 104.46M with Short Float at 2.36%. Institutions hold 73.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.18 million shares valued at $3.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.73% of the SHOP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 6.04 million shares valued at $2.4 billion to account for 5.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WCM Investment Management, LLC which holds 4.76 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $1.89 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 4.31 million with a market value of $1.71 billion.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) that is trading -8.99% down over the past 12 months. PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) is 3.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.98% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.98.