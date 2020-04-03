Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: GameStop Corp. (GME), Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are -53.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.31% or -$0.4 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -54.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.37% and -24.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 04, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the GME stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Wedbush had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 20, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the GME stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.01. The forecasts give the GameStop Corp. stock a price target range of $5.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.18% or -78.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 60.80% in the current quarter to -$0.36, down from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.15, down -9.60% from $0.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$3.5 and -$0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,756,138 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 58,859. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 592 in purchases and sales respectively.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J, a Director at the company, bought 4,900 shares worth $24843.0 at $5.07 per share on Sep 24. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 GME shares valued at $26900.0 on Sep 27. The shares were bought at $5.38 per share. VRABECK KATHY P (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $5.29 per share on Sep 24 for a total of $105800.0 while SZCZEPANSKI GERALD R, (Director) bought 40,000 shares on Sep 23 for $201600.0 with each share fetching $5.04.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), on the other hand, is trading around $102.29 with a market cap of $30.82B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $119.34 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 130 times at Electronic Arts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 475,773 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,798,719 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 99 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -68.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.3M shares after the latest sales, with -4.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.10% with a share float percentage of 288.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electronic Arts Inc. having a total of 1,273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.56 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.04 billion and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.