Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares are 18.94% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.80% or -$1.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +86.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.42% down YTD and 27.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 30.83% and 4.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 05, 2019, Robert W. Baird recommended the IFRX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on June 05, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the IFRX stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.68. The forecasts give the InflaRx N.V. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -17.75% or -57.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.70% in the current quarter to -$0.6, down from the -$0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.64 and -$0.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.85 for the next year.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.25 with a market cap of $8.74M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TMDI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$1.56 million. This represented a 108.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $18.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$11.09 million.