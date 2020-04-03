Companies

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Medtronic plc (MDT), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

By Andrew Francis

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) shares are -24.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.43% or $2.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.30% and -16.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, DZ Bank recommended the MDT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Downgrade the stock as a Buy on March 30, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the MDT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $86.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $103.75. The forecasts give the Medtronic plc stock a price target range of $136.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $89.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.65% or 3.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to $1.47, down from the $1.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.52, up 1.70% from $5.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.46 and $1.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 78 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 693,171 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 715,780. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,771 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kuntz Richard, a SVP & Chief Medical & Science at the company, sold 50,856 shares worth $5.78 million at $113.58 per share on Dec 24. The Chairman & CEO had earlier bought another 8,771 MDT shares valued at $997087.0 on Feb 20. The shares were bought at $113.68 per share. ANDERSON RICHARD H (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $113.29 per share on Dec 06 for a total of $566450.0 while WHITE ROBERT JOHN, (EVP & President MITG) sold 52,166 shares on Dec 02 for $5.77 million with each share fetching $110.62.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), on the other hand, is trading around $2.18 with a market cap of $1.39B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.50% with a share float percentage of 433.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Companies

Investors have great interest in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), Kellogg Company (K)

Sue Brooks - 0
Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) shares are -48.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.82% or -$0.81 lower in the latest...
Read more
Companies

It makes sense to watch Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) And Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are -9.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.84% or $1.11 higher in the latest...
Read more
Companies

Volatility Returns To Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)

Richard Addington - 0
Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are -52.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.68% or -$0.09 lower in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares are -19.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.95% or -$1.99 lower in the latest...
Read more

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Euronav NV (EURN), Kellogg Company (K)

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) shares are -5.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.80% or $1.43 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Recent

Here is a breakdown of the AGCO Corporation (AGCO) stock performance

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) is -12.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.73 and a high of...
Read more

Why should you buy stock in Rio Tinto Group (RIO)?

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is -25.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.35 and a high...
Read more

Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) shares are -84.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.83% or -$0.15 lower in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us