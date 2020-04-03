Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Medtronic plc (MDT), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) shares are -24.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.43% or $2.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.30% and -16.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, DZ Bank recommended the MDT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Downgrade the stock as a Buy on March 30, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the MDT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $86.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $103.75. The forecasts give the Medtronic plc stock a price target range of $136.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $89.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.65% or 3.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to $1.47, down from the $1.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.52, up 1.70% from $5.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.46 and $1.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 78 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 693,171 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 715,780. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,771 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kuntz Richard, a SVP & Chief Medical & Science at the company, sold 50,856 shares worth $5.78 million at $113.58 per share on Dec 24. The Chairman & CEO had earlier bought another 8,771 MDT shares valued at $997087.0 on Feb 20. The shares were bought at $113.68 per share. ANDERSON RICHARD H (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $113.29 per share on Dec 06 for a total of $566450.0 while WHITE ROBERT JOHN, (EVP & President MITG) sold 52,166 shares on Dec 02 for $5.77 million with each share fetching $110.62.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), on the other hand, is trading around $2.18 with a market cap of $1.39B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.50% with a share float percentage of 433.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited having a total of 149 institutions that hold shares in the company.