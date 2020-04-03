Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Ryder System Inc. (R), Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) shares are -55.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.44% or -$0.6 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -55.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.64% and -34.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, Loop Capital recommended the R stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $24.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.83. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 50.85.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -133.30% in the current quarter to -$0.78, down from the $1.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.77, down -1.40% from $1.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.01 and $0.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 301,487 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,610. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 185,049 and 12,125 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fatovic Robert D, a EVP, CLO & Corp. Secretary at the company, bought 2,500 shares worth $97715.0 at $39.09 per share on Feb 25. The President, Global FMS had earlier bought another 3,250 R shares valued at $119912.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $36.90 per share. PARKER SCOTT T (EVP & CFO) bought 12,500 shares at $39.20 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $489988.0 while SANCHEZ ROBERT E, (Chair and CEO) bought 13,000 shares on Feb 24 for $515294.0 with each share fetching $39.64.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), on the other hand, is trading around $2.36 with a market cap of $3.26B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.10% with a share float percentage of 1.02B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenovus Energy Inc. having a total of 458 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ConocoPhillips with over 208.0 million shares worth more than $2.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, ConocoPhillips held 16.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 92.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $939.76 million and represent 7.54% of shares outstanding.