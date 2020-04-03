Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Xylem Inc. (XYL), Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) shares are -19.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.07% or $3.63 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.78% and -25.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the XYL stock is a Perform, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 31, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the XYL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $63.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $80.38. The forecasts give the Xylem Inc. stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $49.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.56% or -29.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.39, down from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.8, down -0.80% from $3.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.45 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 79 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 286,128 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 280,345. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 194,972 and 142,869 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sabol Colin R, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 2,066 shares worth $155053.0 at $75.05 per share on Mar 10. The SVP & CHRO had earlier sold another 6,262 XYL shares valued at $471606.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $75.31 per share. Flinton David (Senior Vice President) sold 15,105 shares at $74.14 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $1.12 million while LORANGER STEVEN R, (Director) sold 30,000 shares on Feb 12 for $2.66 million with each share fetching $88.61.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC), on the other hand, is trading around $2.95 with a market cap of $46.52M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Penn Virginia Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 109.59k shares after the latest sales, with -8.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 15.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Penn Virginia Corporation having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.14 million shares worth more than $64.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mangrove Partners, with the investment firm holding over 1.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.49 million and represent 11.41% of shares outstanding.