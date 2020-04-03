SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) picks momentum as shares drop -7.98%

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is -33.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.51 and a high of $67.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSNC stock was last observed hovering at around $41.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $40.96, the stock is -4.34% and -25.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.42 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -25.04% off its SMA200. SSNC registered -36.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.76.

The stock witnessed a -28.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.55%, and is -7.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 9.51% over the month.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $11.00B and $4.63B in sales. and $4.63B in sales Current P/E ratio is 24.70 and Fwd P/E is 9.30. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.80% and -39.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.96 with sales reaching $1.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 291.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Top Institutional Holders

650 institutions hold shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), with 32.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.63% while institutional investors hold 94.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 268.46M, and float is at 224.31M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 82.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.29 million shares valued at $1.25 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.94% of the SSNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 18.99 million shares valued at $1.17 billion to account for 7.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 15.36 million shares representing 6.01% and valued at over $942.96 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 12.04 million with a market value of $739.32 million.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frank Joseph J., the company’s SVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Frank Joseph J. bought 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $38.78 per share for a total of $53.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4836.0 shares.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Conjeevaram Smita (Director) bought a total of 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $39.43 per share for $69007.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the SSNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Conjeevaram Smita (Director) acquired 1,250 shares at an average price of $58.80 for $73500.0. The insider now directly holds 4,250 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 2.27% up over the past 12 months. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -2.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 42.29% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.